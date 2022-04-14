Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Opening Day Nears For Brand-New Trader Joe's In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A Trader Joe's sign
A Trader Joe's sign Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A new Trader Joe's will soon open in Northern Westchester.

The store, set for a shopping center in Yorktown at 3200 Crompond Road (Route 202), is expected to open sometime early this summer, according to Yorktown Town Supervisor Matthew Slater.

Trader Joe’s will be located at the shopping center at 3200 Crompond Road (Route 202).

An official opening date has not been announced.

"This will be a landmark moment for Yorktown as we welcome a national brand name to our community," Slater said.

