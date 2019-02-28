Contact Us
Breaking News: 11 Charged In Takedown Of Major Rockland Heroin Trafficking Ring
Business

Ocean State Job Lot Retail Chain Store To Fill 50 Positions For New Nanuet Location

Valerie Musson
122 East Route 59 in Nanuet, location of new Ocean State Job Lot opening in early spring
122 East Route 59 in Nanuet, location of new Ocean State Job Lot opening in early spring Photo Credit: Google Maps

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) is a privately-held discount retail chain with 133 stored throughout New England, New York and New Jersey. The store sells a wide range of household goods, kitchen and gardening supplies.

A new OSJL location is scheduled to open its doors at 122 East Route 59 in Nanuet in early spring and a variety of full-time and part-time positions are available. Positions include:

  • Area Supervisors
  • Sales Associates
  • Department Heads
  • Front End Supervisors
  • Operations Supervisors
  • Stock Associates
  • Maintenance
  • Receivers
  • Visual Merchandisers
  • Field Merchandisers
  • Ad Coordinators

OSJL, which Forbes Magazine named “Best Midsize Employer” for 2017 and 2018, offers flexible hours as well as medical, vision and dental insurance. The company also provides paid time off, profit participation, 401k, store discounts and more.

A total of 50 positions are available. For more information, click here .

