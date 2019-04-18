Ocean State Job Lot Celebrates Grand Opening Of Nanuet Store

Ocean State Job Lot is celebrating the opening of a new store in Nanuet.

The leading discount closeout retailer headquartered in Rhode Island has stores throughout New England, New Jersey and New York. The new 38,000-square-foot store is located at 122 East Route 59 in Nanuet.

A total of 50 new jobs are available as a result of the opening, which makes the 13th location in New York.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday, April 13 and included Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann and OSJL executives as they announced a series of donations as part of the celebration.

As part of OSJL Charitable Foundation’s “Close to Our Heart Program,” OSJL executives and Nanuet Store Team Leader Andy Rackmill presented a $500 check to Meals on Wheels of Rockland County. OSJL also donated several pallets of non-perishable food, each valued at $1,700, to the B.R.I.D.G.E.S. Food Pantry, People to People Inc. / Food Pantry, and T.O.U.C.H - Together Our Unity Can Heal. An entire tractor-trailer truck of food worth $22,000 was also donated to OSJL’s regional partners, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

“At Ocean State Job Lot we pride ourselves on our commitment to the communities in which we operate," said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. "We're excited about our new relationship with Nanuet, and we're looking forward to being part of its success."

The new OSJL store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to debut this new location in the greater Clarkstown community,” said Nanuet Store Team Leader Andy Rackmill. “Since our soft opening on, we have received a warm welcome from the community, and we look forward to continuing that relationship for years to come.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.