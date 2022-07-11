NY TV Anchor Suspended After Appearing Out Of Sorts On Air

A weekend news anchor in New York has been taken off the air after appearing disheveled and slurring her words during a live broadcast that left many viewers stunned and concerned.

The now-viral performance happened during CBS 6 in Albany's 6 p.m. broadcast on Saturday, July 9.

Video posted on Mediaite shows Heather Koval appearing frazzled right from the start, struggling to get through a story about a natural gas explosion in Oklahoma.

“Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Medford, Oklahoma, with unknown fatalities and injuries…injuries are unknown in this situation,” Kovar said, before awkwardly transitioning to the next story.

“Alright, so, well, hello! Good afternoon! Like, I was telling you this morning, if you watched us this morning…I told you, you know what? What a beautiful day outside! It is just amazing.”

The incoherence continued as the anchor introduced a reporter’s story about an art exhibit in Schenectady and the impact it had on the city.

“She’s so amazing! And she spoke with local businesses and, as well as, Discover Schenectady about the discover impacts it’s bringing to, uh, Schenectady,” Kovar said.

She again struggled to transition to the next story.

“And so, moving on tonight, is we have to tell you also, y’know, like other news that’s happening in the area, and across the area, in the nation,” Kovar said.

When it came time for the weather report, Kovar mistakenly referred to meteorologist Craig Gold as Craig Adams, another meteorologist at the station.

Kovar was eventually cut off mid-sentence while appearing to update viewers on the gas explosion, seemingly unaware that the broadcast was ending.

CBS6’s vice president and general manager, Robert Croteau, issued a statement the following day addressing the bizarre display.

“Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation,” he said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Kovar later told the Albany Times Union that she had just returned from family leave following the death of her father and was “sleep-deprived and exhausted.”

She also told the outlet she had notified station management the day before the incident that she was not renewing her contract that expires Sunday, July 31.

Kovar had not addressed the incident on her social media accounts as of Monday, July 11.

