NY Company Issues Recall For Popular Pasta Product

A Long Island company has recalled a pasta product because it contains an undeclared allergen.

Seviroli Foods Inc. announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, that it is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit because the product contains milk that was not declared in the ingredient statement.

The company, which is located in Nassau County's Garden City, said the products were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed across the United States.

The issue was discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to the announcement.

The following products are included in the recall:

The company said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products.

Customers with questions can call Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext. 111 on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

