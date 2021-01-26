Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Totals By County
Numerous Internet Outages Reported Throughout Northeast

The Internet Outages Map at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Internet Outages Map at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Photo Credit: thousandeyes.com

Mass Internet outages were reported throughout the Northeast, impacting some of the nation’s largest companies, some local businesses, and schools.

Outages were first reported at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 when websites including Amazon, Verizon, Zoom, Slack, and others that have become essential during the pandemic went down.

According to reports, there were outages reported from Washington D.C. to Massachusetts.

It is unclear what caused the outages, though Verizon reported on Twitter that there was a cut fiber in Brooklyn. There was no estimated time of restoration provided.

 “We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network,” Amazon wrote in a post on Tuesday morning. “We are investigating the issue with the external provider.”

Verizon said in a statement that it was working on the problem impacting Fios service “throughout the Northeast corridor” and that some service had already been restored.

A complete list of companies and businesses impacted by the Internet outages can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

