New Supermarket Opens In Rockland

Shoppers who love a bargain, especially on high-quality food, will want to head to the new Aldi's grocery which has thrown open its doors in Nanuet.

Located in the long-vacant site of the former Pathmark Store in Rockland Center, at 43 E. Route 59, in Nanuet, the German-based grocer celebrated its opening day Thursday, Oct. 10 by giving away gift cards to 100 lucky customers.

The new 12,000 square foot store offers groceries -- including plenty of organic brands -- and household items. It fills the space filled by the former Pathmark.

Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Just a few of the goodies you will find at the new Aldi store.

Aldi opened its first store in 1961 in Germany and took the leap to the U.S. in 1976, opening a store in Iowa.

And while a lot of the items are the store's own brand, shoppers soon learned, that hey, they are really good.

The chain also has another location in Stony Point on Liberty Drive.

Other tenants in the center include TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, Kirkland’s Home Decor, HomeGoods, AC Moore, and Party City.

