New Sears Closure Announced In Hudson Valley

Another one bites the dust.

A new Sears location in the Hudson Valley is set to shut its doors amid massive nationwide closures of traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Sears at the Poughkeepsie Galleria will be the latest to close, with signs going up reading “store closing sale,” and “everything must go” throughout the store.

Transformco, Sears’ parent company, has been liquidating dozens of Sears and Kmart locations after acquiring the assets of Sears Holding Corporation last year.

No official date has been set for the Poughkeepsie closing.

Sears and Kmart have closed thousands of jobs and cut thousands of jobs in the last decade amid increased competition from online retailers.

"Since purchasing substantially all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges," the company wrote in a statement.

"We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors. To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital."

