Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
New Planet Fitness Coming To Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
A new Planet Fitness location will open soon in Putnam County.
A new Planet Fitness location will open soon in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Gym-goers in the Hudson Valley will soon be able to visit a new Planet Fitness location. 

The new Putnam County branch will be located at 1511 Route 22, Site 181 in Brewster, according to the gym's website. 

No exact opening date has been set yet. 

Those who join before Monday, Oct. 31, will receive a discounted membership. 

"We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected," the gym's website reads. 

Another Planet Fitness location opened in the Orange County town of New Windsor in March 2020. 

