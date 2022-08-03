Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 13-Year-Old Caught Carrying Loaded Handgun In Area, Police Say
Business

New Owners To Rebrand Restaurant With 32-Year History In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The old restaurant that has been a mainstay in the Hudson Valley for 32 years.
The old restaurant that has been a mainstay in the Hudson Valley for 32 years. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A favorite Hudson Valley restaurant that recently closed after 32 years will be replaced with a new restaurant focusing on new-American cuisine.

Dutchess County staple Hudson's Ribs and Fish, located in Fishkill, was known for, of course, its fish and ribs, but also for having some of the best steak and seafood dishes around.

A favorite for special events or just a Friday night out, the owners said at the time of the sale that the new owners would be keeping Hudson's name.

But alas, the new owner, also the owner of BarVino Wine Bar & Lounge, which is located on half of Hudson's property, tells Daily Voice the new name will be "Oda" and the food will focus on seafood, meats, pasta, and an array of modern innovative dishes.

Construction has already started on the restaurant and plans are for a grand opening in mid-September.

In the meantime, those looking for a special night can visit BarVino, as they plan to remain open during construction. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.