New Hudson Valley Shop Offers Fresh Bagels Made From Scratch

Spread the word. The owner of a new Hudson Valley bagel shop said the store is off to a strong start and seeing positive feedback from early customers.

Eastdale Avenue Bagels, located in Dutchess County, first began its soft opening in November, and officially opened in January, according to owner Alex Maravegias.

The Poughkeepsie shop offers more than a dozen flavors of bagels, including sweet flavors like blueberry, cinnamon raisin, and French toast.

Maravegias added that the shop's everything bagel is the most popular item on the menu.

He said so far, business has been off to a great start.

"It’s been nice," said Alex Maravegias. "We’re getting a lot of returning faces, a lot of good feedback.”

Maravegias added running the store has been rewarding for him, as he's fulfilling his longstanding dream. He said his father worked in the food industry, and when he was young he worked in a bagel shop.

“I always loved the bagel store, fast-paced early mornings," he said. "Always that was a dream of mine to open one up."

The shop offers a wide variety of spreads, and the bagels are all made in-house and from scratch.

Maravegias added that he believes the new shop is a welcome addition to the community, as customers have greater access to a true bagel shop as opposed to places that only offer premade bagels.

“I’m proud of my store," he said. "It’s something nice and it’s something different for this area. It’s something that was well-needed."

Eastdale Avenue Bagels is located at 35 Eastdale Ave. North in Poughkeepsie

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.