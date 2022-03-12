New Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop To Host Grand Opening

Here's the inside scoop! A new Westchester County ice cream shop will hold its grand opening.

The owners of Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop announced that the shop's grand opening and ribbon-cutting event will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Located at 40 North Broadway in Yonkers, the shop specializes in small-batched, hand-crafted ice cream flavors. They offer vegan options in addition to the traditional dairy fare.

The shop also serves banana pudding, Belgian waffles, and sorbet.

Mayor Mike Spano, along with other elected officials and community leaders are set to attend the grand opening event, owners said.

