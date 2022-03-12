Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: These Areas Will Get Most Snowfall From Storm With Strong Winds That Could Cause Power Outages
Business

New Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop To Host Grand Opening

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop will hold its grand opening in April. Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop will hold its grand opening in April.
Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop will hold its grand opening in April. Photo Credit: Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop
Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop will host its grand opening in April. Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop will host its grand opening in April.
Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop will host its grand opening in April. Photo Credit: Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop

Here's the inside scoop! A new Westchester County ice cream shop will hold its grand opening.

The owners of Lost Borough Ice Cream Shop announced that the shop's grand opening and ribbon-cutting event will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Located at 40 North Broadway in Yonkers, the shop specializes in small-batched, hand-crafted ice cream flavors. They offer vegan options in addition to the traditional dairy fare.

The shop also serves banana pudding, Belgian waffles, and sorbet.

Mayor Mike Spano, along with other elected officials and community leaders are set to attend the grand opening event, owners said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.