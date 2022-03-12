New Hudson Valley Eatery Focuses On Hot Dogs, Sausages, Burgers

A new Northern Westchester location of a popular chain of restaurants is seeing positive feedback from customers for its fresh dishes and generous portions.

Dog Haus Biergarten opened at 3137 East Main St. in Mohegan Lake in December.

The restaurant chain is known for its signature hot dogs, made with a variety of toppings such as chili, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, and more.

Online reviewers have also praised the new location for its sandwiches and wings.

"Welcoming staff and quick service," Ashley F., of Bronxville, said in a Yelp review. "Food is fresh and tastes great. Portions are generous and sandwich's are gigantic. Wings are better than most wing spots around town and are full of flavor. Fun atmosphere that is appropriate for families or a friends hang out sesh. Awesome beer list from many local breweries which is cool to see."

Some reviewers have also shouted out the restaurant's convenient location.

"I really enjoyed having lunch at this place," Daniel L, of New York, said in a Yelp review. "Conveniently located in Cortlandt Town Center with easy access to a lot of stores. The food was first notch (Bratwurst; Sausage and Tater Tots). The entrees were well prepared and delivered and the side of Tots was done well (not greasy)."

The eatery is open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight, according to the restaurant chain's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.