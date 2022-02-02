New Dine-In Movie Theater To Host Grand Opening In Hudson Valley

A new dine-in movie theater will host its grand opening in Westchester County in the coming days.

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open at a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Doors are set to open to the public at 7 p.m.

The theater was initially set to open on Thursday, Jan. 13, but representatives said the opening was delayed.

The eight-auditorium movie theater is located at 1 Hamilton St. in Dobbs Ferry.

The company also has movie theaters in California, Florida, Arizona and Texas, and the Dobbs Ferry location is set to be the first LOOK movie theater in New York.

