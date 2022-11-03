Contact Us
New Clothing Store To Open In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
A new Burlington clothing store will soon open in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Will Amari

A major clothing retailer that offers "amazing values" is soon opening a new location in Westchester County, officials say. 

A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County will open on Friday, Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m., store officials said in an announcement.

The store will sell items including clothing for men, women, and children, as well as footwear, baby merchandise, home décor, and toys, according to store officials. 

"With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington," store officials said. 

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will also donate $5,000 to a nearby school that has yet to be named, according to officials. 

Hours for the new location are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 

