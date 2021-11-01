New Cajun Seafood Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley

A restaurant that specializes in Cajun seafood cuisine has opened in Westchester County.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar launched its Yonkers location in October.

The chain, which operates restaurants across the United States, offers guests a variety of seafood dishes.

Menu offerings include steamed oysters, fried calamari, crabmeat fries, clam chowder and more.

"Great option for Cajun seafood in the area," Regan H., of Norwood, New Jersey, said in a Yelp review. "Awesome staff, amazing food, great service and location. They offer a nice indoor dining atmosphere and take-out if you don't feel like eating in. I would recommend to anyone looking for a new spot to try!"

The new restaurant is located at 2375 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers.

Learn more about the menu and hours here.

