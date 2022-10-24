Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Recall Issued Issued For Several Shampoo Products Due To Possible Cancer-Causing Agents
Business

New BJ's Club In Hudson Valley Announces Opening Date

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A new BJ's Club in Westchester County has announced its opening date.
A new BJ's Club in Westchester County has announced its opening date. Photo Credit: Google Maps/BJ's

A new BJ's Club set to open in Westchester County has announced its opening date.

The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, BJ's officials announced.

The store will sell items such as fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items, home décor, clothes, toys, technology, and more, BJ's officials said.

"Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s.

Founding members who sign up for a membership with the club before Thursday, Oct. 27 will receive discounted memberships, according to BJ's officials.

Official hours for the new store have not yet been announced. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.