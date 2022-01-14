Netflix Increases Subscription Price

Netflix subscribers can soon expect to see a different kind of Stranger Things on their upcoming bills as the company announced a price hike for new subscriptions that will soon impact existing members.

In the US, the company said that Netflix’s basic plan, which allows for one stream on one screen at a time and does not have HD streaming, will now be charged $9.99 a month, up from $8.99.

Standard plans — which allow for users to stream on two screens at the same time — now cost $15.49 per month, an increase from $13.99, while premium plans have been pushed up to $19.99 a month.

Those rates have been set for new subscribers as of Friday, Jan. 14, while existing users can expect to see the price changes “over the coming weeks,” according to Netflix.

Current subscribers will receive an email and in-app notification 30 days in advance of when the new subscription prices will take effect in their accounts.

The price hike is also expected to impact Canadian Netflix subscribers. The last time the streaming giant raised its prices was in October 2020, impacting approximately 74 million members in the US and Canada.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," a Netflix spokesperson said.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.