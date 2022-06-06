Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Body Of Teen Swimmer From Spring Valley Found In Hudson River
Business

National Recall Issued For Rainbox Sprinkles Products

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois is initiating a voluntary national recall of select lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix.
Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois is initiating a voluntary national recall of select lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix. Photo Credit: FDA

A popular rainbow sprinkle product is being recalled, according to federal health officials.

Illinois-based Wilton Industries initiated a voluntary recall of certain lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix that may contain milk and could still be on store shelves, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert on Monday, June 6.

According to the FDA, the undeclared allergen is not declared on the product label after the issue was discovered earlier this month.

Recalled items include:

  • Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles with the lot numbers 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z;
  • Rainbow Sprinkles Mix with lot numbers 21005Z and 21111Z.

The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the containers (pictured above). The recalled items were distributed nationally both in retail stores and online.

FDA officials said that “consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.