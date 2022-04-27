Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Drunk Driver Strikes Hudson Valley Residence, Crashes Into Creek, Sheriff Says
Business

MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In NY

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in New York.
A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in New York. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in New York.

MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.

The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers. 

The locations have expanded across the United States, including an expanding number of locations in New York.

According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places:

  • Albany
  • Amherst
  • Arlington
  • Baldwin
  • Bronx
  • Brooklyn
  • Camillus
  • Cross River
  • Deer Park
  • East Meadow
  • Elmsford
  • Fayetteville
  • Garden City
  • Great Neck
  • Halfmoon
  • Hastings-On-Hudson
  • Hicksville
  • Holtsville
  • Horseheads
  • Jericho
  • Latham
  • Mount Kisco
  • New York
  • New York Mills
  • Orchard Park
  • Plainview
  • Poughkeepsie
  • Rochester
  • Saratoga Springs
  • Scarsdale
  • Smithtown
  • Staten Island
  • Syosset
  • The Bronx
  • Vestal
  • Wappingers Falls
  • Watertown
  • Webster
  • Westbury
  • White Plains

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.