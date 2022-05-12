Mercedes-Benz Issues Recall For Nearly 300K Vehicles Due To Problem With Brakes

Mercedes-Benz announced a recall of nearly 300,000 vehicles in the US due to concerns over an issue with the brakes that could cause them to fail and increase the risk of a crash.

The German automaker announced the recall on Thursday, May 12, which includes certain ML, GL, and R-Class models that were produced between 2006 and 2012.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue comes when moisture gets into a brake booster housing, which can cause corrosion, leading to a vacuum leak and decreasing brake performance.

There have been no reported crashes or injuries tied to the issue that led to the recall.

“In rare cases, hard braking could cause mechanical damage to the booster, and it may not be possible to stop the vehicles with the brake pedal,” Mercedes said in a statement on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will offer free towing to allow owners to get the recalled vehicles to a dealership for service, which will involve removing a rubber sleeve to inspect the booster, and replacing parts as necessary.

Anyone impacted by the recall is expected to be notified by mail by Mercedes-Benz beginning on Friday, May 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.