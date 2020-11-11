McPlant: McDonald's To Test Meat-Free Burger

McDonald’s is officially dipping its toes in the vegetarian market with the McPlant, a newly developed plant-based patty that is set to debut as soon as next year.

The McPlant offers a new option for some seeking a healthier, vegetarian option from the fast-food giant.

“As we have worked to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tested plant-based products,” McDonald’s International President Ian Borden said in a statement.

“Informed by those learnings, we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant. McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s.”

Borden said that if the rollout of the McPlant is successful in certain markets next year, it could lead to the company developing an entire plant-based menu with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

A spokesperson for Beyond Meat, which is producing the plant-based patty, said in a statement to CNBC that the company co-created the plant-based patty that will be available as part of the McPlant line

It is unclear where and when the McPlant will be unveiled.

“In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes, and breakfast sandwiches,” he added. “And, we expect some markets will test the burger next year. We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product. When customers are ready for it, we are ready for them.”

In a statement released on Monday, Nov. 9, McDonald’s officials added that ”There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.”

