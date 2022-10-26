McGimmick? McDonald's Elusive McRib Returns For Final ‘Farewell Tour’ (Maybe)

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that the McDonald’s McRib sandwich has taken on a life all its own.

Now, that life may be coming to an end after the Golden Arches announced that the notoriously elusive yet ever popular saucy sandwich will embark on a “Farewell Tour” beginning on Monday, Oct. 31.

However, McDonald’s was quick to add that this may not be the last of the iconic sandwich.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later,’” the company said in a statement.

“Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.”

And, because no farewell tour is complete without some awesome merch to go along with it, fans will be able to show their McLove for the McRib with limited-edition throwback-inspired art, clothing, and other memorabilia.

The nostalgic McRib merch line will make its debut at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 4 on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com.

The McRib is made of seasoned boneless pork in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, with pickles and slivered onions on a roll.

It was introduced to McDonald's menu in 1980 before being removed from the menu four years later due to poor sales.

It was reintroduced in 1989 and remained on the menu in many countries for six years.

Since 2006, it's been made available for a few months each year in many markets, but not nationwide.

During that time, it's gained a growing following of fans on social media urging the company to bring back the McRib permanently.

“The McRib has truly become a family affair for over 40 years, passing down the sandwich as tradition and making memories to last a lifetime,” McDonald’s said.

“Now’s your chance to share a McRib before it’s gone.”

