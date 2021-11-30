Maple Syrup Shortage Prompts Canada To Tap Into Half Of Its Strategic Reserve

Maple syrup producers in Canada are in a sticky situation, as a shortage has forced them to use a significant portion of their strategic reserve.

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers has used almost 50 million pounds of syrup from its reserve, according to a report from Bloomberg.

That accounts for nearly half of the reserve, the news outlet reported.

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers reports that it represents 11,300 maple producers and regulates the production of maple syrup in the province. Quebec is the world's largest producer of maple syrup.

CNN Business reported that hot temperatures in the spring caused a lower yield, and maple syrup sales increased by 21 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

“We need to produce more maple syrup,” Quebec Maple Syrup Producers spokeswoman Helene Normandin told Bloomberg. “The reserve is there to make sure that we are always able to sell and offer this product.”

