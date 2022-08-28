'Many Of You Are Considered Family': Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 30 Years In Business

A longtime Northern Westchester restaurant, known for its gourmet pizzas and classic Italian dishes, has closed for good.

Sette e Venti by Gianfranco's, located at 720 Bedford Road (Route 117) in Bedford Hills, had its last day in business on Thursday, Aug. 18, the owners announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 25.

"After a Great 30 year run, last Thursday, August 18th was our last day serving the community," the announcement reads. "It was bittersweet & overwhelming for us to say goodbye to the many of you who came by to see us.

"Thank you so much for all your good wishes! When an opportunity arises, one must take it with pride. It has been an honor and pleasure serving all of you for so many years. We’ve made a lot of friends and many of you are considered family."

The restaurant offered a variety of dishes, including homemade fettuccine with meatballs, calamari, and lobster ravioli.

"You’ve allowed us into your homes and celebrated many special occasions with you, which was very special to us," the owners said. "We also thank our staff for their hard work and dedication. We will miss you all, but won’t say goodbye. Ciao for now and thanks for the wonderful ride!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.