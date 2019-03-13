Makeup Products Recalled Due To Possible Asbestos Concerns

Claire’s announced that it is voluntarily recalling three products due to concerns that they may contain asbestos.

“Out of an abundance of caution, today Claire’s Stores, Inc., announced a voluntary recall of three cosmetic products: Claire’s Eye Shadows, Claire’s Compact Powder and Claire’s Contour Palette,” the company announced in a statement.

The voluntary recall was announced following testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which indicated the possible presence of asbestos fibers in product samples from one lot of each product. Inhalation of asbestos over time has been linked to serious adverse health consequences.

The recalled products include:

Claire's Eyeshadows, UPC #888711847165, SKU #84716, Lot No. 08/17;

Claire's Compact Powder, UPC #888711839153, SKU #83915, Lot No. 07/15;

Claire's Contour Palette, UPC #888711401947, SKU #40194, Lot No. 04/17.

Each of the recalled products were sold between October 2016 and March 2019 and have since been removed from store shelves. They were sold at locations nationwide and through Claire’s website.

“To date, Claire’s is not aware of any adverse reactions, injuries or illness caused by the possible presence of asbestos in the recalled products,” the company stated. “Claire’s continues to have confidence in the safety and composition of its products and is taking these actions out of an abundance of caution. We are working with FDA to ensure the agency and our customers share that confidence.

“Claire’s understands many parents trust and expect us to hold the cosmetics purchased by and for their children to the highest possible safety standards. In the last year, Claire’s switched to talc-free manufacturing for all its cosmetics.”

