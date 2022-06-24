Contact Us
Breaking News: Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe Vs. Wade, Ending 50 Years Of Federal Abortion Rights
Major Companies Say They'll Cover Employee Travel Expenses For Abortions

David Cifarelli
A Planned Parenthood clinic located. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several major media companies will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, Variety reports

This comes after the court ruled 6-3 to overturn people's constitutional right to the procedure on the morning of Friday, June 24.

Companies including Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Sony and Meta confirmed to Variety that they will be reimbursing their employees who travel across state lines to get an abortion.

You can read what these companies said by clicking here. 

