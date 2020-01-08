Macy's To Close Two More New York Stores

More traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores are set to shutter their doors as online shopping continues to corner the market for shoppers.

Just after Pier 1 announced plans to close hundreds of stores nationwide , Macy’s announced that it will be closing more than two dozen stores in the coming months, including two in New York State.

Both of the New York locations are on Long Island. According to Macy’s, a Nassau County location at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville and a Suffolk County location on Vets Highway in Commack are among 28 nationally that will be closing their doors as soon as 12 weeks from now.

One Connecticut location is also among the 28 closures: the location in Meriden at the Westfield Meriden Mall.

