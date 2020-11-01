Look What's Back: Here's When McDonald's McRib Will Be Returning Permanently To Menu Nationwide

Get your appetite -- and your napkins -- ready.

The wait will soon be over.

For the first time in eight years, the popular McDonald's McRib sandwich will be available nationwide starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The McRib is made of seasoned boneless pork in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, with pickles and slivered onions on a roll.

It was introduced to McDonald's menu in 1981 before being removed from the menu four years later due to poor sales.

It was reintroduced in 1989 and remained on the menu in many countries for six years.

Since 2006, it's been made available for a few months each year in many markets, but not nationwide.

During that time, it's gained a growing following of fans on social media urging the company to bring back the McRib permanently.

After posting the big news about the sandwich's latest comeback on Twitter on Friday, Oct. 30, McDonald's made light of a new complaint from McRib fans.

"I gotta wait till December??????" wrote one.

"33 days," was the McDonald's account's reply. "You can do this."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.