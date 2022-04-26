Contact Us
Longtime Area Store Sees Positive Response After Move To New Location

Nicole Valinote
A Northern Westchester store that spent decades at its previous location is seeing positive reactions from customers to its new space.

Calico, a decorative fabric and custom design services retailer, made the move from its historic Mount Kisco location to a new space in Chappaqua in December, with an official grand opening event in January.

The new store is located at the Chappaqua Crossing shopping center at 480 Bedford Road.

According to Jan Jessup, who works in the company's marketing and merchandising department, Calico first began serving the Mount Kisco market in 1948 and spent most of those years at its previous location.

“We’re actually on our fourth generation of customers, and there are not very many businesses that can say that," she said.

The store has thousands of fabrics for customers to choose from, and Jessup added that they're always adding new fabrics.

She said the move to a new location was due in part to the size of the space and also so the store could be in a located in newer shopping center with more customer traffic. 

Jessup said customers have reacted positively to the new location and have enjoyed the new design of the store.

“It’s been very good," Jessup said. "We’ve had a wonderful reception from our customers. They like the very open floorplan and being able to see so much so easily.”

The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In-house appointments with Calico designers are also available.

