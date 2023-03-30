Lego Resale Store Opening In Rockland County Helps People With Special Needs

Lego fans looking for a new set or who need a few red or yellow special pieces, or moms sick of bins full of bricks the kids never play with can all find happiness at a new Hudson Valley Lego resale store.

Named "Brick It Again," the store has just opened its doors in Rockland County in Valley Cottage, and the best part is it provides workers with developmental challenges to learn job skills.

The brainchild of Jawonio CEO Randi Rios-Castro, a non-profit organization services provider in both Rockland and Westchester counties dedicated to advancing the independence, well-being, and equality of people with special needs.

“ We invite everyone in the community to come in, have fun and play," said Rios-Castro. "At the heart of our mission for the store is to provide vocational and employment opportunities for individuals with special needs to achieve their highest levels of independence.”

Kids of all ages, and well, grown-up Lego lovers, will find whole sets of Legos at reduced prices to bins full of colored bricks.

It's heaven for anyone who loves Legos and the thousands of items that can be built with them. There are long tables for building things you have purchased as well.

Future plans include hosting children's birthday parties as well as other special events throughout the year.

Getting the store open has been a labor of love for a lot of people, but Rios-Castro said a donation of $300,000 dollars from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is what made the dream come true.

The store is located at 7 Lake Ridge Plaza in Valley Cottage. Store hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jawonio is seeking donations of new and used Lego and Duplo products for the store. If you would like to donate, please call 845-839-7032 or email info@brickitagain.org.

For more information on Jawonio, visit www.jawonio.org.

