Kraft Recalls Thousands Of Capri Sun Cases After Possible Contamination With Cleaning Solution

Kraft Heinz has recalled about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with diluted cleaning solution.

The company said in an announcement on Friday, Aug. 12, that the recall applies to some of its Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages with a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023.

The recalled products have a Carton UPC of 087684001004 and a Case UPC of 876840040900. Find more details here.

The issue occurred when a cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the company's factories, Kraft Heinz said.

The problem was discovered after several consumers made complaints about the taste of the affected products, the company said.

Kraft Heinz said consumers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them and can return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers can also call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

