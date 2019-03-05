Jersey Shore Burrito Joint Sets Sights On Rockland County

A Jersey Shore-based eatery that touts Mexican food fused with American flavor will be opening a location in Rockland County.

While no leases have been signed, Bubbakoo's Burritos announced the Rockland restaurant (the exact location of which has not been announced) is among two development deals in the Empire State -- the other in Staten Island. Both are expected to open by summer of this year.

The restaurant offers the usual fast-casual burrito fare such as burritos, bowls, tacos, salad, nachos and quesadillas -- but with 16 different protein options.

Those include fried chicken, barbecue pork, Buffalo shrimp and grilled steak, as well as some more unusual flavors such as ghost pepper chicken and sriracha pork.

Vegetarian options include a bean-cheese-guacamole combo and batter-fried jalapeños. And, originals such as The Chiwawa, a cheese-smothered, panko-crusted fried rice ball, keeps Bubbakoo’s faithfuls coming back.

“While pizza may be the reigning king in New York, burritos and tacos are quickly coming for the throne,” said Paul Altero, co-founder and owner of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, along with partner Bill Hart.

“We have seen this trend grow and grow and knew we had to meet this demand with our flavorful and unique menu. New York is on the verge of a taco revolution, and we are thrilled to play our part in it.”

Bubbakoo’s has several locations in various stages of development, with plans to open 10 additional locations in 2019, Hart said.

Beyond the menu, Bubbakoo’s offers an unusual environment, with décor reflecting the eatery’s Shore roots that invites guests to enjoy a host of regional beachside designs.

The eatery recently opened two North Jersey locations, and has several others in Asbury Park (The Stone Pony), Atlantic City, Toms River, Point Pleasant, Jackson, Sea Bright, Cherry Hill and more.

“Unlike other fast-casual chains, we put the focus on an interactive, high-quality customer experience with superior food,” Hart said.

“As we continue growing beyond our home turf in New Jersey, we are confident that our franchise partners will provide the same service we are known for and will help bring new faces into Bubbakoo’s restaurants.”

The chain is looking for experienced and qualified franchisees to continue expanding the brand’s presence in New Jersey and the tristate area.

