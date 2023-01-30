Jersey Mike's Subs To Open Brand-New Location In Hudson Valley This Week

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh subs, will open a new location in the Hudson Valley.

The brand-new eatery will be in Dutchess County at 1576 Route 9, in Wappinger Falls and its first day of business will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Franchise owner Bernadette Klein will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, through Sunday, Feb. 5 to support the Sparrow’s Nest charity, which delivers meals and much more to cancer patients in the area.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Sparrow’s Nest in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

"We are honored to have Sparrow’s Nest as our charity partner again,” said Klein. “The work it does is vital to the families of Dutchess County. Much like Jersey Mike's Subs, they ‘give to give’ and make a difference in people's lives."

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities "with extraordinary growth potential to join their team." Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply by coming into the store anytime before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m. and asking for Rachel Klein.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact the new store directly at 845-297-4270.

