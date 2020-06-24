JCPenney Reveals Locations Of 13 More Store Closures

JCPenney has revealed the locations of another 13 stores it will close permanently.

Earlier this month, the community released a list of 154 stores nationwide that will close through the summer.

The closures began in mid-June amid JCPenney's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

New closures include one JCPenney on Long Island -- located in Suffolk County in Bay Shore at the South Shore Mall on Sunrise Highway.

Farther north, a Hudson Valley JCPenney will close - located in Dutchess County at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Route 9 (South Road).

No other New York, New Jersey or Connecticut stores were among the newly announced 13 closures, of which seven are in Michigan.

Of the earlier announced 154 closures, seven are in New York (all upstate) and one in Connecticut (at the Torrington Commons in Torrington).

To view the earlier list, click here.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Friday, May 15 in the largest retail casualty of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Founded in 1902, JCPenny has about 800 stores in the United States. JCPenny will be left with about 600 stores after the planned 242 closures.

J.Crew and Neiman Marcus also announced bankruptcies last month.

Earlier reports:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.