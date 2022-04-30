Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

JCPenney Offers Billions To Buy Rival Kohl's, Report Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Kohl's
Kohl's Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of JCPenney are bidding to acquire rival Kohl’s, according to a new report.

Shopping-mall owners Simon Property and Brookfield Asset Management have offered around $8.6 billion for Kohl's stores, the New York Post reports.

Under the plan, JCPenney's parent company would maintain two separate brands and cut costs by $1 billion at Kohl’s over the next several years, the Post said, citing a source.

After filing for bankruptcy in the spring of 2020, JCPenney was acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.

With about 1,160 locations in every state except Hawaii, Kohl's, headquartered in Wisconsin near Milwaukee, is the nation's largest department store chain.

Click here to read the complete New York Post report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.