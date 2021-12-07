Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
It's Opening Day For New Restaurant In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
International Buffet & Grill
International Buffet & Grill Photo Credit: Facebook/International Buffet & Grill

A new restaurant is set to throw open its doors in the Hudson Valley.

The International Buffet & Grill, in Dutchess County, opens on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 2355 South Road in the town of Poughkeepsie, taking the place of a Golden Corral that shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not a lot is known about the new restaurant except it serves a variety of international food including American, Mexican, Italian, and Dominican, the restaurant said on Facebook.

Some choices on the buffet will include pizza, chicken rotisserie, desserts, and a chocolate fountain.

The restaurant plans to offer lunch and dinner and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also will offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

For information, call 845-501-4236.

