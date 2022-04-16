IRS May Charge Penalty If You're In One of These Categories, Report Says

With “Tax Day” around the corner, some agencies are cautioning Americans about potential IRS penalties to avoid for those filing last-minute returns.

Some Americans may find unexpected items in their mailbox as the IRS levies certain tax penalties against them if they find themselves in one of several categories, according to a new report.

According to fool.com, individual taxpayers, business owners, and those who entrust their finances to others could face potential penalties for these infections:

Individual Taxpayers

Failure to file : A penalty is levied for those who fail to file their taxes each year;

: A penalty is levied for those who fail to file their taxes each year; Failure to pay : Those who owe the IRS money after filing and fail to pay may also be financially dinged;

: Those who owe the IRS money after filing and fail to pay may also be financially dinged; Inaccurate return : Those who “get creative” with their returns by omitting income or claiming deductions they don’t qualify for are likely to be caught by federal officials;

: Those who “get creative” with their returns by omitting income or claiming deductions they don’t qualify for are likely to be caught by federal officials; Dishonored payment: Penalties could also be enforced for anyone who pays their taxes with a check that bounces or a debit card with insufficient funds in the account.

Business Owners

Failure to deposit : Small business owners who fail to pay employment taxes accurately or on time are likely to face financial penalties;

: Small business owners who fail to pay employment taxes accurately or on time are likely to face financial penalties; Underpayment of estimated taxes: Business owners can also be hit by a penalty for failing to pay estimated taxes accurately or on time.

Trusting The Wrong Person

Tax preparer misconduct: “You can owe more in taxes than you thought you did simply because you trusted the wrong person to prepare your return,” the report states. “You may not end up paying for their sins, but if you leave your taxes to a preparer who tends to get overly creative, their behavior is considered misconduct by the IRS, and they'll be hit with a penalty.”

The complete report can be found here.

