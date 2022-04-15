Increases In Cost Of Eggs, Meat Linked To Bird Flu

With the avian flu detected in nearly half the states across the country, it has posed an unexpected price hike for consumers looking to purchase poultry, eggs, and other produce in advance of the spring holidays.

Earlier this year, upwards of 25 states announced a rise in positive cases of a dangerous, easily-transmissible strain of avian flu.

According to reports, the outbreak of bird flu has led to an unexpected rise in grocery bills, specifically on the price of meat and eggs, which have doubled in some states over the past several months since the flu was first recorded.

The price hike comes as the US continues to contend with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions overseas that have led to rising inflation on products.

According to market analysis company, Urner Barry, the average wholesale price for a dozen large eggs in some states is up nearly 200 percent, more than a dollar extra per carton from a year ago.

Waterfowl, especially dabbling ducks like mallards, are most likely to carry the virus, officials said.

According to health officials, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) could be spread through potentially contaminated shoes, clothing, or equipment, though there has only been one reported cases of humans becoming infected by the virus in the US in 2022.

“HPAI is a deadly disease for poultry,” according to officials. “It can infect all types of chickens, turkeys, and many other kinds of birds.

“HPAI can strike suddenly and spread fast. Infected poultry may die within hours of becoming infected. The virus can be spread by contact with infected birds or contaminated materials.”

