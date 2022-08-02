Iconic Pizzeria With Location In Hudson Valley Planning New Shop In Florida

An iconic pizzeria chain with a location in Westchester County is reportedly going to expand far beyond in roots in the region and open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet.

“We have no immediate plans to search in SW Florida for Frank Pepe’s but we have signed some leases in Southeast Florida and continue to actively search on this [east] coast,” the group emailed Naples Florida Weekly.

The pizzeria chain currently lists Plantation, Florida, as a location on its jobs page. Plantation is located in Broward County, just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Frank Pepe's, which has been serving its coal-fired pies since 1925 when its first store opened in New Haven, Connecticut, has numerous locations across Connecticut, including in Danbury. Its only New York location is in Yonkers.

It also has shops in Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, and Rhode Island, and just opened its newest location, in Alexandria, Virginia, in July, according to Alexandria Living Magazine.

Frank Pepe is frequently ranked annually as the best pizzeria in the nation by various publications.

