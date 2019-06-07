IBM Confirms More Than 1,000 Employees Will Be Laid Off

IBM reportedly plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs, leaving their workforce at approximately 340,000.

According to reports, the cuts will impact one half of one percent of employees. In total, as many as 1,700 jobs may be lost.

IBM confirmed that a “small percentage of employees” who were not performing “at a competitive level” would be let go.

“We are continuing to reposition our team to align with our focus on the high-value segments of the IT market, and we also continue to hire aggressively in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM,” an IBM spokesperson told reporters in an email. The company’s jobs page lists 7,705 openings.

