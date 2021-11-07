Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Business

Hudson Valley Restaurant To Temporarily Close Due To Construction

Nicole Valinote
The restaurant is located at 41 Cedar St. in Dobbs Ferry.
The restaurant is located at 41 Cedar St. in Dobbs Ferry. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester County restaurant will soon temporarily close.

Chef Sergio Pennacchio announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that Piccola Trattoria will be under construction, as it is being developed.

The Italian restaurant is located at 41 Cedar St. in Dobbs Ferry. 

"It is a difficult and emotional decision, but the time has come to step back as the development takes place," Pennacchio wrote in a Facebook post. "We are working closely with our landlord and look forward to returning Piccola Trattoria to its beautiful new space upon completion of the project.

The restaurant will close its doors on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Pennacchio said plans are being finalized for an interim location for takeout and catering. 

