Hudson Valley Restaurant Reopens After Closure Due To Ida Damage

After a months-long closure due to flooding damage from Tropical Depression Ida, a Westchester County restaurant is serving guests again.

OKO Rye officially reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

"We are excited to share that our tables are set, bar is stocked and kitchen is firing, and after extensive renovations after the flood, are re-opening TONIGHT, Wednesday!" OKO Rye shared in an Instagram post.

The restaurant is located at 29 Purchase St. in Rye, and it's open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Chef Brian Lewis, the owner of the eatery, announced that the business was temporarily closed for renovations back in September after the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds through the Hudson Valley area.

"With the recent storm having caused significant damage to our community, the team at OKO Rye is focused on reopening our doors to welcome you, your family and friends back in again," Lewis wrote. "All kitchen and workplace renovations are under way to provide our amazing team with the very best environment for them to practice their craft, and the most comfortable dining room for you to enjoy your time with us to the fullest!"

