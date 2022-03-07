Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Mother Who Hid Girl Under Steps In Area Appears In Court
Business

Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 15 Years In Business

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mole Mole, located at 23 Broadway in Kingston
Mole Mole, located at 23 Broadway in Kingston Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Hudson Valley restaurant has closed after 15 years in business. 

The owners of Mole Mole, a Mexican restaurant located in Ulster County, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Friday, March 4.

The eatery is located at 23 Broadway in Kingston.

"We thank all of our valued customers, friends, staff and the Kingston community for your support throughout these 15 years," the announcement reads. "Kingston will forever have a special spot in our hearts, to our customers thank you for including us into your weekly routine or for big special moments: birthday parties, work meetings, anniversaries, etc throughout these years. We couldn’t have done it without you guys."

The owners continue to operate two locations in Poughkeepsie, at 357 Hooker Ave and 260 North Road. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.