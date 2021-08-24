Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Business

Hudson Valley Disney Store Among Nearly 60 Closing Across America

Cecilia Levine
Disney store
Disney store Photo Credit: bargainmoose wikimedia

So long, farewell...

Disney is closing nearly 60 of its brick and mortar stores across the US come Sept. 15.

Among them, four in New York.

According to the Disney Store website, the following stores are closing in New York:

  • Central Valley, Orange County: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, 191 Marigold Court
  • Elmhurst: Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Boulevard
  • Lake Grove, Suffolk County: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall Road
  • Niagara Falls: Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road

After the next round of closings, only 25 stores will remain in operation.

Disney last March announced at least 60 of its North America stores to focus on online sales.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

