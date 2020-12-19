Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Business

Hudson Valley Cafe Serving Up Fresh-Fried Doughnuts

A chocolate bourbon ganache doughnut from Half Moon Rondout Cafe. Photo Credit: Half Moon Rondout Cafe on Facebook
Owner Kaira Tiegen in the window of Kingston's new Half Moon Rondout Cafe Photo Credit: Half Moon Rondout Cafe on Facebook
Chocolate babka from Half Moon Rondout Cafe in Kingston. Photo Credit: Half Moon Rondout Cafe on Facebook

A new waterfront cafe is brewing coffee and frying up hot, made-to-order doughnuts.

Along with doughnuts, Half Moon Rondout Cafe at 36 Broadway in Kingston also serves up babka and coffee cake. Since opening on Monday, Nov. 9, the cafe has also poured specialty lattes, with flavorings like eggnog and matcha, iced coffees, hot cider, mochas and hot chocolate. 

On the weekend of Dec. 12, the establishment started serving up cinnamon toast crunch, chocolate bourbon ganache and classic powdered doughnuts and wrote on their Facebook page that more flavors would soon be available. 

"My new favorite cafe," wrote Kate Tiberio on Facebook of the new cafe. "Such a warm welcoming coffee shop, the staff is so sweet and the drinks—amazing! Coffees, hot chocolates, hot local apple cider... Definitely a hidden gem."

