Here's Where McDonald's Has Pulled Large Fries From Menu Due To Shortage

Some McDonald’s locations won’t be asking customers if “you’d like some fries with that.”

A growing global potato shortage has started to slowly spread, forcing some chains to pull large fries from their menu to help ration the popular potato product.

Some restaurants “are facing a fry-tening supply crunch on French Fries,” which limits some chains’ ability to supply large fries, something the company dubbed a “sacra-fries.”

Rationing first began in Japan in December, where the company could only supply small fries to customers, a move that extended through January due to “delays in the supply of potatoes,” caused by shipping concerns.

The shortage has since started to impact restaurants in Malaysia, South Africa, Kenya, and other locations overseas.

According to a January report from The Washington Post, there is an ongoing potato shortage currently impacting large portions of the world, with potatoes "becoming unevenly available in some countries and fast-food chains because of a confluence of factors.”

The potato supply has been impacted by multiple issues, including pandemic-related supply chain or weather-related issues.

“Fret not. While you can’t Go Large for the time being, you can still enjoy your favorite meals and fries in Medium size,” the company posted. "Time fries… It’ll be back before you know it.”

