Here's What Time WPLJ Will Have Final Signoff Today After 48-Year Run

We're just hours away from the end of an era for radio listeners in the tristate area.

95.5 WPLJ radio will officially be going off the air after nearly five decades, with the final signoff set for Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. The station announced it would be going off the air earlier this month after its parent company was sold.

The station has been sold to Educational Media Foundation, which will begin airing its programming in June. WPLJ reportedly have a special send-off tribute, led by personality Race Taylor, planned as their time on air winds down. It will become a K-LOVE member station on June 1.

“As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31," according to a recorded message on the WPLJ’s Twitter page. "The format and personalities you’ve come to love over the years will no longer broadcast on 95.5.”

When WPLJ came on the air in 1971, it initially focused on album-oriented rock. During the next decade, it transitioned to pop music and became iconic in the area with the advent of the morning Scott and Todd morning show featuring personalities Scott Shannon and Todd Pettengill.

Over the past week, the station has been honoring present and past personalities, putting them back on air as they get ready to say goodbye for the last time at 7 p.m. on Friday, when Educational Media Foundation takes over and the tunes change to a contemporary Christian station.

