Ramapo Daily Voice
Here's Percentage Of US Workers Who Plan To Quit Their Jobs This Year, New Report Reveals

Nicole Valinote
A new survey found that nearly one-quarter of workers in the United States plan to quit their jobs this year.
A new survey found that nearly one-quarter of workers in the United States plan to quit their jobs this year. Photo Credit: Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

A new survey found that nearly one-quarter of workers in the United States plan to find a new job this year.

ResumeBuilders.com said in a report on Monday, Jan. 3, that it surveyed 1,250 American adults who are currently employed, and found that 23 percent plan to find a new job in 2022.

Nine percent of those respondents also said they had already secured a new job.

The survey found the turnover will be the highest among the following fields:

  • Retail
  • Food and hospitality
  • Education
  • Office and administrative support

The website reported that 31 percent of retail workers and 26 percent of food and hospitality workers who responded said they plan to find new jobs.

“These areas have been hit the hardest with burnout and staff shortages during the pandemic,” Career strategist and professional resume writer Carolyn Kleiman said. “This means extra work for those who show up, which leads to more burnout.”

Read the full report here.

