'Heartfelt Thanks': Hudson Valley Cafe Permanently Closes

A popular Hudson Valley cafe known for its salads and panini sandwiches has closed permanently,

Végétalien, located in Dutchess County in Beacon, announced that it closed on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The restaurant did not provide a reason but did offer "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who supported the small business.

"We know that there are many stores in the area to choose from and we are honored that you chose Vegetalien above the others," the owners said.

The eatery, which made the announcement on Facebook, was known for its vegan fare and its breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and specialty drinks.

Végétalien is currently attempting to sell various store equipment, shelving, and fixtures. If you are interested in any of these items if interested email vegetalienbeacon@gmail.com.

